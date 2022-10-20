Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys 150 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.62.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average is $264.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

