Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

