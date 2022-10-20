NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Up 7%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. 902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 841,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 15.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $431.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.