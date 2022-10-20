Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 175.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

NDAQ opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.