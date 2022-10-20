Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 668,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after buying an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.