National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 652.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $1,453,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $470.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Presto Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.