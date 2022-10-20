Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 538,206 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Natura &Co by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 295.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 64.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 216.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.