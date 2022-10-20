Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Up 7%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 2,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 168,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $982.50 million, a P/E ratio of 636.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Navigator by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 72,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

