NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.