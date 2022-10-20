NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

