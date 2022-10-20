NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,087 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a current ratio of 45.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NG shares. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

