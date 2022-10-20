Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Novanta were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.21. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

