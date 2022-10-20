Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,401 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.54.

Novonix Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

