Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

