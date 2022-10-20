O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.62.

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

