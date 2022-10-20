Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.40

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.40 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.10), with a volume of 60938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.80 ($1.11).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £511.26 million and a P/E ratio of 512.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.83.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Insider Activity

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Philip Austin bought 14,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,923.67 ($18,032.47).

(Get Rating)

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.