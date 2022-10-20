Omnia Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

