Omnia Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.62.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

