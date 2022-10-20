ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 952.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ONE Gas Price Performance

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.