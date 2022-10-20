One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 356,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OLP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:OLP opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $469.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

