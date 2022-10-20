Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 41,735 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after buying an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $155,600,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after buying an additional 1,024,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 377,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,882,000 after buying an additional 190,513 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

