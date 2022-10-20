Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Griffon were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,387,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Griffon by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GFF opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

