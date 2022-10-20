Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $535,680. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

