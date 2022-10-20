Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:PRLB opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

