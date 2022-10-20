Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.91. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

