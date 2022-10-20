Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 85,154 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,994,000 after buying an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

