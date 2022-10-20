Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $389,000 Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

