Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vericel were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vericel by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vericel by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Vericel by 8.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.