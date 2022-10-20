Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $402,000 Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Centerspace by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Centerspace Stock Down 1.8 %

CSR stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

