Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $406,000 Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TTEC were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TTEC by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Bank of America cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

