Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $414,000 Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Worthington Industries stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

