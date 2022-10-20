Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $45,611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 331,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 281,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after buying an additional 189,583 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SBH. Raymond James cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

