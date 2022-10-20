Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $424,000 Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.25. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

