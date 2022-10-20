Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $442,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

