Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $442,000 Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,664. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $104.15 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

