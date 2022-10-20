Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 265.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

