Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

