Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 67.4% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 10,755 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 42.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,603 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,270 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3D Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:DDD opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.49.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

