Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.47 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

