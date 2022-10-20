Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

