Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 445,208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Stephens began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

