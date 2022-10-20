Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Shutterstock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 37.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.