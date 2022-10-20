Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,474 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of News by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 90,759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,510,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

