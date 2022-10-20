Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,551 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

