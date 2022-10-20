Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAR were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in AAR by 75.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAR Stock Up 1.6 %

AAR stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

