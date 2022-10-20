Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 125,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

