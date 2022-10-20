Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FB Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

FB Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of FBK stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

