Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Granite Construction by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 953,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $236,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 168,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 101,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GVA opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.13). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $768.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

