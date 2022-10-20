Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $980.10 million, a P/E ratio of -129.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

