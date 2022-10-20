Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohu were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

